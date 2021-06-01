Zacks: Brokerages Expect Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evergy’s earnings. Evergy posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evergy will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Evergy.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of Evergy stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $61.69. 6,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,519. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37. Evergy has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.03%.

In related news, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,617.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $128,780 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,886,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,733,000 after purchasing an additional 367,352 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 73.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,816,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,681 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,070.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,869 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,492,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,413,000 after purchasing an additional 90,826 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,075,000 after purchasing an additional 305,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

