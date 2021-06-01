Brokerages Anticipate International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to Post -$0.48 EPS

Analysts expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.67). International Seaways posted earnings per share of $2.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $3.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 15.13%.

INSW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

INSW traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,175. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $23.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average is $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $568.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.30.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Seaways by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 82,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,274,000 after buying an additional 78,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

