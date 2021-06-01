Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.45 Million

Brokerages forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will report $71.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.80 million. Byline Bancorp reported sales of $65.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $284.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.60 million to $289.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $272.10 million, with estimates ranging from $270.50 million to $273.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 18.41%.

BY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director William G. Kistner purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $27,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $210,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,464 shares of company stock valued at $56,790. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,366,000 after buying an additional 179,787 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,349,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,546,000 after buying an additional 55,050 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 52,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 51,044 shares in the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byline Bancorp stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.25. 579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,520. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

