Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Increased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,068,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 8.2% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $140,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,616. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.60. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $96.43 and a 1-year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

