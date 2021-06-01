Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $17,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 126,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 84,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1,760.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,976 shares of company stock valued at $3,990,093 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $266.31. 7,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,971. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $200.60 and a one year high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Several brokerages have commented on ROK. Barclays raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

