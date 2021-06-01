Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 21,026 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,026 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.4% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.84. 142,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,408,978. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.72 and a one year high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.95.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

