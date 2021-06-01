Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $201,000. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 15.4% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,901 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 12.0% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 21,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 231.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 771,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $146,801,000 after purchasing an additional 538,837 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.89. 73,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429,977. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.09. The company has a market cap of $136.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.09 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

