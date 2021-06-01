Davidson Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.21 Million in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000. 3M makes up approximately 0.6% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.11. The company had a trading volume of 34,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.68. 3M has a 12 month low of $148.80 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $118.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.