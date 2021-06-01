Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,948,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 440,749 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $215,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.67. The company had a trading volume of 361,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,194,402. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $216.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average is $37.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

