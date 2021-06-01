Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. ABM Industries posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ABM Industries.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 13.90%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABM. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $414,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,372 shares of company stock worth $2,504,283 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ABM Industries by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in ABM Industries by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 812,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,746,000 after acquiring an additional 383,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.42. 6,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.39. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABM Industries (ABM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.