-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) to announce ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Centogene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.15). Centogene posted earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, June 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centogene will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.64). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Centogene.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.26. Centogene had a negative net margin of 15.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. The company had revenue of $83.79 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

NASDAQ:CNTG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 749 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,697. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50. Centogene has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $193.04 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of -2.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Centogene by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Centogene by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Centogene by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centogene in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centogene by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

