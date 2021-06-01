Segantii Capital Management Ltd Sells 430,021 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,708,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,021 shares during the period. XPeng makes up approximately 2.7% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in XPeng were worth $62,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in XPeng by 216.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

XPEV stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.97. 506,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,708,154. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.30. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XPEV. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Nomura began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. VTB Capital upgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. XPeng has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.12.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

