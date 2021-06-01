FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.84

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.84 and last traded at $21.62, with a volume of 1924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 64.18%. On average, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.77%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,456 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 140,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the period. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile (NYSE:FSKR)

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

