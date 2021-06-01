16,718 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,718 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock opened at $142.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $399.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

In other Walmart news, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 703,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total value of $100,246,576.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,216,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,456,623.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,991,985 shares of company stock worth $1,126,338,793 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

