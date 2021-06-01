Brokerages Expect NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) to announce earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). NeuBase Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.79). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NeuBase Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NBSE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of NBSE stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $5.19. 4,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,226. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.79. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $169.82 million and a P/E ratio of -6.46.

In other news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBSE. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 121,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 24,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 22,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 33,035 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

