Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $377.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $394.00 to $377.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.58% from the company’s current price.

LULU has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.41.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $320.62. 54,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,197. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.82 and a 200-day moving average of $333.62.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 13.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.