GoldenPyrex Price Tops $0.0609 (GPYX)

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last week, GoldenPyrex has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar. One GoldenPyrex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0609 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldenPyrex has a market cap of $608,928.34 and approximately $6.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00061624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.26 or 0.00301537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.21 or 0.00190990 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.61 or 0.01011750 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Coin Profile

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3 . GoldenPyrex’s official website is g-pyx.com

Buying and Selling GoldenPyrex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldenPyrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldenPyrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldenPyrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

