USDX Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One USDX coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008253 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00009719 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000125 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000239 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

