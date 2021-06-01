Terra Virtua Kolect Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market cap of $44.61 million and $4.59 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00082175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00021557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.66 or 0.01025693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.39 or 0.09795366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00091604 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

