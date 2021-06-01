Bluesphere Advisors LLC Purchases 377 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.08. 104,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,185,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $88.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.29.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

