CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $678.05 Million

Brokerages predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will announce sales of $678.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.30 million to $900.88 million. CRISPR Therapeutics reported sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,695,025%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $570.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $540,000.00 to $917.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $102.65 million, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $267.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.82.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRSP traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.83. 26,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,023. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 2.25. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $58.02 and a 52 week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

