Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Shares Down 3.6%

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) dropped 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $198.49 and last traded at $203.04. Approximately 9,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 543,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.68.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.81.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.60. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,334,890. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,262.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 164,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,183,000 after acquiring an additional 152,401 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 21,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.