Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,522 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $8,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,007,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,590,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,769,000 after acquiring an additional 336,082 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,189,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,516,000 after acquiring an additional 306,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 993.9% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 331,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 301,154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.06. 45,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,033. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

