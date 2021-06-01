CTS (NYSE:CTS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.39

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.39 and last traded at $39.34, with a volume of 2350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.81 million. CTS had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 9.54%. CTS’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CTS by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 43.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 446,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Company Profile (NYSE:CTS)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

