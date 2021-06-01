Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.29

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.29 and last traded at $24.21, with a volume of 10536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TROX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.61.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.69 million. Tronox had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Tronox’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In related news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $322,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,781,785.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 14,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $278,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,561. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 82.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,155,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,040,000 after buying an additional 1,883,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 27.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,836,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,398,000 after buying an additional 1,668,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,919,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,968,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 114.0% during the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after buying an additional 1,053,352 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

