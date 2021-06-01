MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Down 6.6%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s stock price dropped 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.13. Approximately 73,237 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,220,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

MNKD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

Get MannKind alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.90.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in MannKind by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 56,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MannKind by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.