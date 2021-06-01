NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock Price Down 4.9%

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) shares were down 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.21 and last traded at $52.79. Approximately 8,902 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 660,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.49.

Several equities analysts have commented on NSTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.22. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 14.10 and a quick ratio of 13.38.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. NanoString Technologies’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total transaction of $2,067,979.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,219.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $100,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,156 shares of company stock valued at $8,971,806. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,365,000 after acquiring an additional 38,465 shares during the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

