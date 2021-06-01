$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will announce $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.74. TowneBank reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $182.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.28 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 0.4% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,872,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,399,000 after purchasing an additional 222,188 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 60,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

TOWN traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.44. 414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,531. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average is $27.56. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $33.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

