$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will announce $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.74. TowneBank reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TowneBank.
TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $182.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.28 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 0.4% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,872,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,399,000 after purchasing an additional 222,188 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 60,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.
TOWN traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.44. 414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,531. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average is $27.56. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $33.25.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.
TowneBank Company Profile
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
