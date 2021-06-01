VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.74

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.74 and last traded at $48.74, with a volume of 341 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.57.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. VSE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average is $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $619.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $164.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. VSE had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. Analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in VSE during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VSE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of VSE by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VSE by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VSE by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

