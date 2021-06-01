Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.27

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.27 and last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 4079 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

BDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 59.59%. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.68%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 72,346 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 30,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

