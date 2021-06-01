Valobit (VBIT) Reaches One Day Volume of $30,295.00

Valobit (CURRENCY:VBIT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last week, Valobit has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Valobit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Valobit has a market capitalization of $5.14 million and $30,295.00 worth of Valobit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Valobit alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00061659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.14 or 0.00300702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00190204 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.68 or 0.01010292 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00032241 BTC.

Valobit Coin Profile

Valobit’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,172,980 coins. Valobit’s official website is valobit.io . Valobit’s official Twitter account is @Valobitio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Valobit

