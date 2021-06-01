Bolivarcoin (BOLI) Reaches Market Cap of $114,164.87

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Bolivarcoin has a total market cap of $114,164.87 and approximately $42.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bolivarcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bolivarcoin has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bolivarcoin Coin Profile

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 15,671,106 coins. The Reddit community for Bolivarcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Bolicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bolivarcoin is bolicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BolivarCoin is a decentralized Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on and ment for the Venezuelan people, BOLI provides fast, cheap and anonymous transactions. “

Bolivarcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bolivarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bolivarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

