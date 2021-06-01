Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 11,694 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.79. 84,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,129,468. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.13. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

