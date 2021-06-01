EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.97

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.97 and last traded at $52.81, with a volume of 22484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.15.

EPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.59 and a quick ratio of 10.59.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. Analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

