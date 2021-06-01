Forsta AP Fonden Has $25.56 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $25,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK traded up $5.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $882.34. 6,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,512. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $515.72 and a 52 week high of $888.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $837.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $749.49. The firm has a market cap of $134.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.08.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

