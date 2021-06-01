Zacks: Brokerages Expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Analysts expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for trivago’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. trivago reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 25.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRVG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded trivago from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.66.

Shares of TRVG stock remained flat at $$3.96 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,863. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.79. trivago has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the first quarter worth about $103,000. 7.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

