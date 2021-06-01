Agora (NASDAQ:API) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agora (NASDAQ:API) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $178 million-$182 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.26 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Agora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Agora in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Agora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:API traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.08. The stock had a trading volume of 26,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,556. Agora has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $114.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.22.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agora will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

