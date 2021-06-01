REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. REV Group reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 311.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover REV Group.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. REV Group had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of REV Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. REV Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Shares of REV Group stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,063. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -55.06 and a beta of 2.71. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In other news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing acquired 16,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $301,165.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 948,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,062,930.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter worth $479,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 310,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 129,951 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 215,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REV Group (REVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.