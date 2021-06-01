PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in PayPal by 15.8% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in PayPal by 21.8% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in PayPal by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.67. The stock had a trading volume of 107,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,656,461. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $148.93 and a one year high of $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $305.04 billion, a PE ratio of 59.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,069 shares of company stock valued at $54,063,349 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

