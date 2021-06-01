1776 Wealth LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.45. The company had a trading volume of 28,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,594. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $162.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.05 and its 200-day moving average is $119.56.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

