Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $17.79 Million Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $17,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth $52,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 84.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $818,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,505,132.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.97, for a total transaction of $715,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,358,553.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,029,090. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,719. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.22 and a beta of 0.85. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.65.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $390.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.00 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%. Research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.63.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

