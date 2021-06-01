H&H International Investment LLC Increases Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

H&H International Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,282 shares during the period. Toyota Motor accounts for about 0.7% of H&H International Investment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. H&H International Investment LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $52,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 0.7% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 26,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TM traded up $6.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.51. 7,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,375. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.66 and a fifty-two week high of $166.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $241.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

