Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Buys 119 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.71. 3,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,573. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $71.06 and a 52 week high of $102.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

