Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Steadview Capital Management LLC

Steadview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,803 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,390 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for approximately 10.7% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Steadview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $108,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

NYSE SHOP traded up $11.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,254.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,347. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $702.02 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market cap of $155.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,165.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,163.53. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

