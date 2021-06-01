Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,869 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.7% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.67.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $328.60. The stock had a trading volume of 255,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,670,964. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $333.78.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $102,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,834,534 shares of company stock worth $554,088,084 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

