Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 1.1% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $8,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $3.04 on Tuesday, hitting $236.94. 335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,614. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $182.66 and a 1-year high of $242.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.38 and its 200 day moving average is $229.06.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

