TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $363,000 Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

TruWealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,234 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,834,534 shares of company stock valued at $554,088,084 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.67.

Shares of FB traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $328.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,670,964. The company has a market cap of $930.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.50. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $333.78.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

