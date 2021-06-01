Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 706,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,704 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Accenture worth $195,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 75,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Accenture by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Accenture by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $281.40. 34,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,329. The company has a market cap of $179.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $194.83 and a twelve month high of $294.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.85.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total transaction of $251,231.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,831.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

