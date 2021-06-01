Segantii Capital Management Ltd Trims Stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd reduced its position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 97.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,532,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,197,884 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $25,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the first quarter worth approximately $7,994,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 11.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 26.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 619.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 219,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 188,716 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 37.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.69. The stock had a trading volume of 225,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,286,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.13. iQIYI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IQ shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CLSA upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

