EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.37. Approximately 26,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,653,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

EH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered EHang from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get EHang alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average is $37.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.20 and a beta of 0.37.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 48.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,284,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 6.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.